Woman hospitalised after fall at Newcastle Ocean Baths

A woman has been hospitalised after suffering a leg injury in a fall at Newcastle Ocean Baths.
Paramedics were called to the baths about 7.30am on Thursday, April 11, to reports a woman had fallen.
After assessing a female patient at the scene, they took her to John Hunter Hospital, an Ambulance spokesperson said. Details of the woman's were unclear but the hospital said no patient's matching her description were being treated on Thursday night.
The Newcastle Ocean Baths re-opened on December 21 after a major two-year overhaul to improve the safety, water quality and accessibility. The renovation ultimately cost $18 million and was not without controversy, with some users unhappy with the decision to concrete the pool floor.
The re-opening has similarly not been without issue after a swimmer sought compensation from the City of Newcastle in January, little more than a fortnight after the re-opening, for an injury they claimed was caused by hitting the underwater hand rail.
The City responded that the rail was installed in accordance with accessibility standards via an accessibility specialist, but confirmed that it had sought specialist input to have the rail shortened.
The council was contacted for comment following reports of the most recent incident on Thursday.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
