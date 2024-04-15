Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Pickin's sense of relief after earning first Australasian tour card

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 15 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown's Jye Pickin. Picture by Simone De Peak
Charlestown's Jye Pickin. Picture by Simone De Peak

CHARLESTOWN'S Jye Pickin now feels a certain weight off his shoulders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.