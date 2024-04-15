Pickin's sense of relief after earning first Australasian tour card

CHARLESTOWN'S Jye Pickin now feels a certain weight off his shoulders.
Fresh from scoring his maiden PGA Tour Australasia card, the NSW captain and soon-to-turn professional golfer spoke to the Newcastle Herald on Monday about conquering Q-School and the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
"It was a huge, almost relief to be honest," Pickin, 22, said.
"Obviously it's something I've had on my radar for a while, but to finally get to Q-School and play four solid days around a championship course like Moonah Links, it was awesome to come out the other side of it."
Pickin shot an even-par 288 to finish 23rd at the final stage of Q-School last week.
Friday's two-over 74 and Tuesday's two-under 70 bookended back-to-back rounds of 72 at Victorian course Moonah Links.
"That's one thing I can take from it for sure, being able to consistently shoot around that par score," Pickin said.
"Just every now and then, being able to get that five or six under is such a big help."
In terms of what Pickin's looking forward to next summer: "just being out there and experiencing it all".
"Playing with those guys who I've looked up to and competing against them, actually in the same boat as them being professional.
"Think I'll learn a lot from it and can't wait to get out there."
Thirty-six players earned the latest card on offer, including Branxton's Corey Lamb who finished 11th at three under (285).
An official schedule for 2024-2025 has yet to be released, but Pickin knows "I've definitely got a start in a few of them which is the main thing". He's also eyeing off qualification for the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open.
* BOAT HARBOUR'S Amy Squires finished 27th at last week's Australian Junior Amateur in Perth. Friday's even (71) last round saw her total 19 over (303) at Gosnells Golf Club.
* NEWCASTLE Golf Club's Harry Leggatt claimed the Tanilba Bay Cup on Saturday with a scratch score of 73.
