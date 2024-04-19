Oxfords welcome new faces into squad from last year's premiership

OXFORDS coach Thea O'Sullivan has been pleased to open 2024 with back-to-back wins after welcoming several new faces to last year's premiership side.
Zayna Jackson, Chelsea Marshall and Hannah Baxter have all joined the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association title holders while Jordi Adamson, younger sister of Tori and Allegra, debuted in round two.
Experienced campaigners Amy Stewart and Danielle Barry are the main departures, having helped Oxfords taste premier-league success four times in the space of six seasons (2018, 2019, 2020, 2023).
O'Sullivan explains that Stewart drops back to second grade to assist with junior development while Barry's enjoying a year off.
In terms of gains Jackson has represented Tasmania at both under-18 and under-21 level, Marshall originally hails from Lithgow and Soldiers Point's Baxter joins after previously playing for Central.
Oxfords have beaten Tigers (5-0) and University (2-0) over the last fortnight.
"It's a pleasing start given we've got a number of changes to the team. Feeling cohesive because of the the style that we play, but still finding our way a bit," O'Sullivan told the Newcastle Herald.
Oxfords face Norah Head (4:15pm) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on Saturday followed by a competition-wide pause (April 27) and run of games against Souths (May 4), Regals (May 11) and Gosford (May 18).
Earlier in round three it will be Regals v Souths (1:45pm) while elsewhere Uni visit Gosford (2pm). Tigers have the bye.
In round four of the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League at NIHC on Sunday and Souths tackle unbeaten leaders Gosford (11:30am), Tigers meet Norths (1pm). Maitland host Wests (3pm).
