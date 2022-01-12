sport, local-sport,

GEMA Simon feels closer to an A-League Women's return but the Newcastle Jets veteran won't be playing against Perth Glory at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday. Simon, 31, has yet to feature with the Jets this season due to an ongoing calf injury. "I think I still need to tick a few boxes this week and then I'll have a better idea. Hopefully in the next couple of weeks I'll be back at least on the team sheet, so I'm looking forward to it," she said on Wednesday. The former Australian representative is also recovering from COVID-19, which impacted more than half the Newcastle squad recently. "We kept in touch and made sure everything was looked after. Just a little bit of lingering fatigue, but not too bad thankfully," Simon said. The Jets have been postponed twice since last playing on December 27, which marked Emily van Egmond's final appearance.

