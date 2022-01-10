news, local-news,

SCONE trainer Scott Singleton continued his recent run of form at Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday, notching up his third winner inside 96 hours. Sir Diamond, ridden by Mitchell Bell, got the job done for Singleton with an impressive sprint down the home straight in the NZB Karaka 2022 Yearling Sale Benchmark 58 Handicap (2100 metres). This followed on from back-to-back success in metropolitan company with Singleton saluting via Remlaps Gem on the Gold Coast on Saturday and Dollar Magic at Canterbury on Friday night. It was Singleton's fourth winner of the new year, having saddled up Hard To Dismiss at Taree last week, and 19th for the 2021-22 season. IN THE NEWS: Four-year-old gelding Sir Diamond now has three career wins from 13 starts having previously found the post twice at Scone last year. Singleton spoke to Sky Racing media after Sir Diamond's latest triumph at Newcastle, having negotiated through the field from near last to take the lead inside the closing stages and eventually finish ahead by 1.54 lengths. "To get him settled Mitch [Bell] just had to flop out of the gates and sort of be back there when they weren't going quick," the trainer said. "If he gets in his head to settle and he can go to the races and know he's going to and he can handle a little bit further, he will be a handy enough stayer but he's just not there yet. "For the first time in his life I feel likes he's just sort of starting to get it, but you wouldn't want to give him a shove to get into a spot early because I think he'd lose it. Baby steps at the moment, but I think he'll run as far as you want him to if you can just settle him." Elsewhere on the card jockey Madi Derrick landed a double courtesy of My Belladonna and Mosht Up while Royal Ballet did it easy for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees and Maitland apprentice Dylan Gibbons. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/43a97f10-4dfe-449f-ac7c-424e795f21b0.JPG/r27_98_3000_1778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg