Lake Macquarie councillors vote for superannuation and pay rise from July 1, 2022

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 29 2022 - 7:06am, first published 5:00am
Labor councillor Adam Schultz has long advocated for councillors to receive superannuation. Picture: Marina Neil

Lake Macquarie councillors have followed Newcastle's suit in voting to receive superannuation payments for the first time, as well as a pay rise of up to 2.5 per cent.

