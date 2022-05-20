Volunteering like a full-time for job selfless Robyn Benney

Retiree Robyn Benney has dedicated her life to helping others. This week marked National Volunteers Week, providing a chance to recognise people like Ms Benney for their invaluable service.
For 18 years she has spent her days volunteering in the canteen at St John's Primary School in Lambton.
Her selfless dedication started when her first grandchild began attending the school.
While all her grandchildren have now graduated from the primary school, Ms Benney remains.
"I think it might be time for me to get my long service leave here now, I have probably earnt it," she said.
After volunteering at the school for nearly two decades, Ms Benney said she has seen a generational change in the community.
"I get to go to all of the year six graduations and I see them change from these tiny little creatures in their first days of primary school and then most of them end up being much taller than I am.
"It's not just the kids that change it is the other volunteers too. A lot of mums used to volunteer while their children were at school, but these days now most mums have to work.
"Lots of younger people are now starting to volunteer in their teens and twenties, which is wonderful and helping to fill a void."
When she is not volunteering at St John's Primary School she can still be found selflessly spending time at Ronald Mc Donald House, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service and the Hunter Medical Research Institute.
From data entry to fundraising, cooking meals to cleaning, staging events to looking after children, Ms Benney does it all as an act of kindness.
"It just feels good to give back. I have healthy children and grandchildren and it could have been totally different so I am lucky in my life that I can volunteer," she said.
"You get way more satisfaction from doing something. Rather than just sitting around doing nothing I like to be busy."
She was inspired to help others at a young age after her sister died from leukemia and her mum founded the Maitland Cancer Appeal, raising thousands of dollars for cancer research.
Now every week is packed for Ms Benney, volunteering at one organisation to the next.
"My week this week has been a big one. On Tuesday I was at the Westpac Rescue Helicopter making balloons for their ball, the next day I was at the school, Thursday I was back at the helicopter and Friday I made a breakfast for the Ronald McDonald House," she said.
She has volunteered for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Ronald McDonald House for five years.
While she does not have any family relation to the organisations like she does with the school, she spends her days there simply because "it is a wonderful thing to do."
"You never know I might need the helicopter service one day. When you have volunteers it means you don't have to rely on paid staff so they are able to do so much more," she said.
"At Ronald McDonald House my days are varied and always interesting because no two days are the same.
"It is amazing to know that you are helping people to stay as a family while the little ones are sick, and the little ones are just so beautiful.
"In volunteering you get back way more than you can ever give."
