Newcastle Olympic put five past Maitland in much-needed win: NPLW NNSW round 9

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 22 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:30am
GOAL: Keea Parrish, left, got on the scoresheet for Olympic as they secured a 5-2 win over Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Saturday. Picture: Marina Neil

Newcastle Olympic coach Paul DeVitis hopes a 5-2 win over third-placed Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Saturday can prove the "kickstart" they need after a slow start in NPLW Northern NSW.

