Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby Union: New Hunter coach Brett Martin buoyed for crack at NSW Country Championships

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 25 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME-BREAKER: Nelson Bay livewire Chad Northcott is in the Hunter squad for the NSW Country Championships to be held in Tamworth next month. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

NEW Hunter coach Martin Brett has been buoyed by the response to the representative program and is confident of reestablishing the zone as a force at the NSW Country Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.