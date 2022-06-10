I mentioned this to Doug later. He just laughed. In October 1980, prison warders at Maitland Gaol went on strike for a couple of weeks, leaving prison boss Alan Penning and deputy Jack Fuller to run the place. Police moved in to support them. Uniformed police manned the towers and part-time Newcastle SWOS [Special Weapons and Operations Squad] members (me included) looked after the cell wings and the yards. Our main task was to support the Salvation Army volunteers, who came three times a day to feed the prisoners in their cells for the duration. Three of us would support each Salvo. We would scan the steel door to check that the prisoner hadn't used the lead from his reading lamp to electrify the door (not unheard of), open the door flap and instruct the prisoner to stand against the back wall, then open the door and stand by while the Salvo placed the meal tray on the floor inside the cell. This might sound a bit harsh, but we had experienced pannikins of urine - and worse - being thrown at us and the Salvo.

