Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Confident Mid Coast keen to turn tables on Newcastle Olympic in NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
June 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susie Coster, pictured in action last season. Picture: Marina Neil

Mid Coast coach Michael Grass expects his side to take plenty of confidence into their second meeting in five days with top-four side Newcastle Olympic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.