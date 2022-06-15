Confident Mid Coast keen to turn tables on Newcastle Olympic in NPLW NNSW

Mid Coast coach Michael Grass expects his side to take plenty of confidence into their second meeting in five days with top-four side Newcastle Olympic.
Olympic moved into the NPLW Northern NSW top four for the first time this season with a 3-2 win over Mid Coast at Darling Street Oval in a rescheduled clash on Monday.
Advertisement
But it was not an easy three points to take against the seventh-placed side, who were backing up two days after a heavy defeat to league leaders Warners Bay.
Mid Coast held a 2-1 lead midway through the first half, with goals coming through Susie Coster and Evie Bobilak, before Olympic found an equaliser ahead of the break then an 85th-minute winner with a free kick.
"I thought the girls played really well on Monday, probably our best performance of the year," Grass said.
"A couple of goals we gave away in the first half, which were scrambles in the box and we were trying to get it out of there without conviction.
"Before those two moments of the game, I thought the girls were outstanding and should have taken a lot out of that confidence-wise and understand if they are consistent with what we've worked on throughout the whole game then they can really compete for an entire match."
The two sides meet again in Taree on Saturday night in a round-12 NPLW Northern NSW match. Jets player Hannah Brewer could be back for Mid Coast after missing Monday's clash with an ankle complaint.
Mid Coast are seventh with seven points after a recent run of form while Olympic have surged into the top four and onto 18 points with four wins in a row.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.