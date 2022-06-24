Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shute Shield Rugby: Fijian Drua back-rower Joe Tamani back to ignite Wildfires

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 24 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
X-FACTOR: Joe Tamani is back at the Hunter Wildfires after a strong season with Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific competition. Picture: Stewart Hazell

JOE Tamani is bigger, faster and stronger than when last at the Hunter Wildfires and coach Scott Coleman is looking forward to the impact the Fijian Drua back-rower has in the second half of the Shute Shield season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.