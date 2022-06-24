JOE Tamani is bigger, faster and stronger than when last at the Hunter Wildfires and coach Scott Coleman is looking forward to the impact the Fijian Drua back-rower has in the second half of the Shute Shield season.
Tamani has been training with the Wildfires for the past fortnight and, pending paperwork, will play off the bench against Sydney University at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
"Fijian Drua have cleared him, we are just waiting for an email from the Fijian Rugby Union," Coleman said. "If we get that before kick-off he will play 100 per cent. Under the protocols, he had to do a week of training and then a week of contact. He has done both of those weeks.
"He gives us an X-factor. He is fit, fast, big and he is really keen to play for us. He has been a breath of fresh air at training."
Tamani stands 195cm, weighs 108kg and has the footwook and skills of an outside back.
The 25-year-old played 11 games for Fijian Drua in his maiden season of Super Rugby Pacific.
Mainly deployed at blindside breakaway, the skilful big man had 14 try assists, three clean breaks and was a handful for opposition defences. He produced three out-the-back offloads in a 20-18 loss to the Western Force in March.
Tamani set the Shute Shield alight last season after joining the Wildfires from Melbourne.
Initially, he joined Drua on a training contract, which was upgraded.
"You can tell he has been in a professional set-up," Coleman said. "He is more clinical, he prepares better, turns up on time ... just more professional.
"He has given us a bit of a spark."
Tamani's return followed confirmation on Tuesday that power-packed hooker Andrew Tuala will join the Wildfires for the final three regular-season games after he has completed commitments with Samoa at the Pacific Nations Cup.
In a boost for the clash with Sydney University, in-form hooker Phil Bradford has recovered sufficiently from a rib injury to start.
Incredibly, Bradford is the equal leading try-scorer in the competition with 11. The majority of those have been from driving mauls, which he controls.
"Phil is one tough hombre," Coleman said. "We have rested him at training but he is going to start. It is strained rib cartilage not torn. He can't do any more damage by playing.
"He is a massive part of our team."
In the only change to the side beaten 33-28 by Norths, lock Ngarhue Jones returns from a neck injury for Ben Wood.
The Wildfires trailed 19-0 after 12 minutes against Norths, continuing their poor habit of slow starts.
"We have spoken at length about it," Coleman said. "We are going to alter our warn-up, vary that, and hopefully the boys are switched on and ready to go. Uni are always on from the kick-off."
Coleman spent Friday at the NSW All-School championships in Sydney looking at potential recruits for the Wildfires colts program next season.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
