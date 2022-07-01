Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Scone trainer Brett Cavanough keen to test exciting talents Barradas and Sungblue at Rosehill

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEPPING UP: Dylan Gibbons takes the Brett Cavanough-trained Sungblue to a dominant victory at Randwick on May 28. Picture: Getty Images

Rather than spell promising three-year-olds Barradas and Sungblue, Scone trainer Brett Cavanough hopes they can take the next step on Saturday at Rosehill and carry on to spring targets.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.