UNIVERSITY coach Sam Berry finally has his strongest XV available - if only they had played some rugby.
Prop Toa Havea (suspension), breakaway Sapati Peniata (personal reasons) and halfback Murray Sutherland (broken hand) return for the must-win clash against Wanderers at No.2 Sportsgound on Saturday.
In a further boost, former Merewether captain Jarome Wilson will make his debut for the Students.
Add mid-season arrival, fly-half Dane Sherrat, and University have a roll call capable of beating any team in the competition.
The only problem is they haven't played - and barely trained - since going down to Merewether on June 4.
The following week was a general bye due to the long weekend, the Students had a bye in round eight and had their round-nine match against Lake Macquarie cancelled after the Roos were relegated to the Divisional competition.
"We are crying out for some footy," Berry said. "We are a fairly new group and need that time together. Dane Sherratt has been with us six weeks and only played two games. It is what it is. The positive is that we have everyone back on deck."
Wilson, a bruising lock, started the season playing rugby league for Western Suburbs. He turned out for the Hunter Wildfires second grade side last week, but has committed to University for the remainder of the season.
"Jarome has size and experience and will be an asset for us," Berry said.
"He has been training with us for a few weeks. He is mates with Dylan Heins.
"It is going to be wet and Wanderers have big forwards as well. We have to match them there. I'm not expecting the ball to go too wide if the rain is coming.
"I think the team who shows the most heart in the weather, keep turning up for each other, will probably come away with the win."
Wanderers accounted for the Students 26-12 in their first encounter in round two, but Two Blues coach Dan Beckett is expected a far different Uni outfit on Saturday.
"They didn't have Dane Sherratt last time," Beckett said. "The limited time he has played this year, it looks like he has the freedom to do what he wants which makes him pretty dangerous.
"He has all the tricks. He can kick, he can pass and he can run. We will definitely try and give him fractured ball, compete wherever we can, and limit his options.
"We have a couple of big, power runners in the middle. Hopefully if he makes a few tackles, he will give less in attack."
Elsewhere Saturday, Hamilton welcome back a host of players led by Angus Brown, Fiso Vasegote and Chris Hemi for the top of the table clash with Merewether which has been moved to Marcellin Park.
Pernell Filipo has been named at breakaway for Southern Beaches against Singleton at Rugby Park.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
