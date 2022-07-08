NORTHERN NSW Football (NNSWF) officials will meet with clubs next week amid uncertainty about how to complete this year's National Premier League (NPL) competitions.
The most recent deluge across the region has added to an already rain-affected 2022 season, again impacting grounds and playing havoc with a heavily congested schedule.
Advertisement
Approaching what will be a disjointed round 18 in the men's NPL, four of 11 teams have made the most appearances with 13 while Lambton is lowest at nine.
There are also multiple catch-up games still outstanding in the women's NPL, which has this weekend off with the NNSWF State Cup underway at Speers Point.
IN THE NEWS:
NNSWF recently released a statement addressing the issue of backlogged fixtures and damaged pitches, calling for feedback from clubs at an online meeting this Wednesday.
Considerations may include pushing back the NPL finals series or transferring matches to other venues, including the synthetic surface at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
"We understand the effect this weather is having on club volunteers and we are seeking to try and provide a bit more certainty and a forward notice of matches that won't be played to assist with planning," NNSWF football operations manger Liam Bentley said.
"Obviously everyone across the premier competitions is frustrated by the wet weather this season, especially on the back of two seasons interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We understand that frustration because we feel it to. At the end of the day we want football to be played safely.
"By meeting with our standing committees and exploring the on ground impacts of our potential options, we will be able to make the best decisions for premier football in our region and find the most suitable and realistic way forward out of these unprecedented times."
In the men's NPL this weekend only two games plan to proceed with Broadmeadow v Maitland, Olympic v Lambton and Lake Macquarie v Cooks Hill all washed out.
Joint leaders Charlestown are due to host last-placed Adamstown at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday (2pm).
Sunday's match has been moved from Valentine to Weston (2pm).
"Credit to Valentine for being open to move the game," Weston coach Anthony Richards said.
"They lose their home game now but they can see the value in playing a game."
Weston are set to welcome back New Zealand international Matthew McGlinchey (calf) from a stint on the sidelines while Cooper Sargent (hamstring) and Nathan Morris (back) remain in doubt.
The Bears won three times last week to push inside the top five while Valentine beat Olympic on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
"We're on a bit of a high at the moment," Richards said.
The women's State Cup kicked off Friday night and continues across the weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.