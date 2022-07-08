Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Northern NSW Football seek solution to finish NPL competitions amid wet-weather season

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 8 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SLIP AND SLIDE: Charlestown's Riley Smith and Lambton's Luke Virgilli during a men's NPL match last month. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

NORTHERN NSW Football (NNSWF) officials will meet with clubs next week amid uncertainty about how to complete this year's National Premier League (NPL) competitions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.