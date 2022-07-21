Newcastle Herald
Australia's official unemployment rate at 50-year low as COVID-constrained labour market runs out of employees

By Editorial
July 21 2022 - 10:00pm
POSITIVE TREND: Record low jobless rates, but the details matter.

AUSTRALIA'S official unemployment rate of 3.5 per cent is the lowest in almost half a century.

