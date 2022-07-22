MEREWETHER and Wanderers will each benefit from the return of an experienced fly-half but both coaches believe the occasion will be enough to spur the players into action at Townson Oval on Saturday.
Both heavyweights are coming off losses.
Merewether were overrun 21-20 by Nelson Bay after the Greens had led 20-3 early in the second half.
"That was possibly the most lethargic effort that I have seen from a Merewether side since I came here in 2005," Merewether coach Jamie Lind said. "No-one wanted to stand up, own the game and close it out. That was disappointing."
Wanderers trailed Maitland 14-0 after 10 minutes on the way to a 27-22 defeat at home.
"We were so disappointed because we know our best rugby is so much better than what we showed," Wanderers coach Dan Beckett lamented.
Sam Bright (Merewether) and Luke Simmons (Wanderers) are arguably the best game managers and kickers - for goal and in general play - in the competition and were missing last round.
"Having Sam back gives us that little bit more order," Lind said. "He manages the game."
Simmons is as important to the Two Blues.
"Simmo has played 150-plus games," Beckett said. "He sees things before they happen and we rely heavily on his voice. It is those little one per centers in rugby games like goal-kicking, clearing the ball from your 22m, talk from the back ... that can be the difference."
Merewether pipped Wanderers 24-23 at No.2 Sportsground in the annual Anzac Day clash in round one.
Since then, the season has been stop-start due to rain and the axing of Lake Macquarie, which has created an extra bye.
"The rivalry is always there," Beckett. "But the ANZAC Day game has a massive build up and it was a cracking game. It was really high-quality rugby and a great occasion. Everything since has been a bit of an anti climax. Saturday is really the start of our season."
Merewether sit on top of the table entering their last home game for the campaign.
"Wanderers games are easy for the guys to get up for. They all love it," Lind said. "You get blokes who you have spoken to for five years who are now available.
"Our forwards have to own the game. As much as you want the backs to flourish, it will come down to the forwards taking control."
Elsewhere Saturday, Nelson Bay will be without recent arrivals Tute Grant (shoulder) and Nikau McGregor (illness) for the visit by Singleton.
Carl Manu will again start at outside centre for University against Maitland which has been switched to Marcellin Park and Southern Beaches host Hamilton at Ernie Calland Field.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
