Five goals in the last three quarters has seen Norths run over the top of Wests in the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League and help clinch the interclub Stanbury Moane Cup.
Competition leaders Norths kept their unbeaten record intact with a 5-0 victory against Wests at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday.
Advertisement
Shaun Frazer and Matt Wark scored for the Blues in the second quarter before Rory Walker and a Nick Hill double did the damage after the main break.
MORE IN SPORT:
"We ran over the top of them. That had been the main message about staying patient and moving the ball around until we can get the better of them," Norths coach Dave Willott said.
The Blues weren't beaten by Wests across four grades, meaning they took home the annual piece of silverware.
Elsewhere, Finlay Healy, Stuart Fletcher and Cooper Smith all scored during the second half as second-placed Gosford prevailed against an understrength Maitland outfit 3-0 on Sunday.
The Rams were missing Tom Forbes, Isaac Smith and Ryan Simpson, who are all away playing at the under-21 national titles in Perth.
Souths and University had the weekend off.
In the Newcastle women's premier league only one competition point separates the top-four sides after outright leaders Oxfords defeated Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.
Niamh Dixon and Theresa Blair both found the back of the net inside the opening five minutes while Lily Crockett sealed the result before half-time as Oxfords (25 points) jumped Tigers (24) on the ladder.
Gosford and Regals (24) joined Tigers in equal second spot after accounting for Souths (3-0) and University (6-2) respectively.
In Saturday's other result, Central beat last-placed Norah Head 3-0.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.