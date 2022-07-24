Newcastle Herald
Hockey: Norths remain unbeaten on top of men's premier league, help clinch interclub Stanbury Moane Cup

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 24 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
Five goals in the last three quarters has seen Norths run over the top of Wests in the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League and help clinch the interclub Stanbury Moane Cup.

