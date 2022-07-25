Newcastle trainer Paul Perry was thrilled to see stable apprentice Camille Houlgatte get a deserved first winner on Monday at Scone aboard Captain Wise.
The Frenchwoman, who has progressed from stablehand to jockey in Newcastle over the past decade, took Perry-trained Captain Wise to the front from gate one in the 1000m benchmark 58 handicap for colts and gelding and he was never threatened, kicking clear late for a two-length win.
The success came in Houlgatte's sixth race ride.
"She's been there for about 11 years I think, but she's had a few little stops and starts along the way, a couple of accidents," Perry said.
"But she's a real good kid and deserves some luck. It's good for her, it will give her a bit of confidence."
Houlgatte had her first race ride in November last year but had only two more before she was kicked in the abdomen by a horse in a stable accident the following month. She had surgery and spent two weeks in hospital after sustaining injuries to her kidney and bowel.
She returned to the races with one ride at Scone on July 15 and had two more there on Monday.
Three-year-old Captain Wise, a $7.50 chance, went to two wins in 12 starts. His other success was at Scone last December.
Bailey Wheeler, another Newcastle-based apprentice, rode a winning double on Monday's program, taking his season tally to 53.
Wheeler won on Miss Kojiki and Annulus for Newcastle trainers Todd Howlett and Scott Asprey.
Scone trainers Stephen Jones (Polylithic) and Lou Mary (Piccinni) had easy wins at home with their race favourites. Grant Buckley rode Piccinni and the Kylie Gavenlock-trained Twisted Nikkas to victories.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
