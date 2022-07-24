Newcastle Herald
Nova Thunder consolidate third place as West Leagues Balance lose both games in weekend double-header: Newcastle Netball Championship

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 24 2022 - 8:30am
Alexa Walker, pictured earlier this season, produced a strong performance for Nova in the second half against West League Balance on Saturday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Nova Thunder produced a dominant fourth quarter in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday to beat West Leagues Balance and consolidate third place with finals looming.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

