Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Olympic leap into top five as Charlestown Azzurri steal a break at the top: NPLM NNSW

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 24 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRACE FOR IMPACT: Newcastle Olympic's Malik Thom battles with Dylan Holz during his two-goal performance in the 3-0 win over Edgeworth on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle Olympic jumped into the top five and Charlestown moved clear at the top with 3-0 home wins on Sunday in round 20 of the Northern NSW NPL.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.