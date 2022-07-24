Newcastle Olympic leap into top five as Charlestown Azzurri steal a break at the top: NPLM NNSW

Newcastle Olympic jumped into the top five and Charlestown moved clear at the top with 3-0 home wins on Sunday in round 20 of the Northern NSW NPL.
At Lisle Carr Oval, Azzurri bounced back from their first league loss of the season - 4-2 to Edgeworth - to down the Bears and rise to 32 points, three clear of Maitland, who had the bye.
Advertisement
Charlestown moved former Jets defender Taylor Regan forward and striker Riley Smith back into midfield roles and the changes paid dividends in the first half as Azzurri led 2-0.
Regan forced a fumbled stop from keeper Jacob Zissis with a powerful header off a corner in the 20th minute and Matt Tull was on the spot to bundle the loose ball over the goalline.
Smith, Charlestown's top scorer, moved to eight goals for the season in the 33rd minute when he cut onto his left foot to beat a defender, then the keeper with a shot from outside the 18-yard box.
Smith then turned provider in the 82nd minute, breaking down the left side and crossing to teenager Caleb Walz, who banged home his first top-grade NPL goal.
It was a satisfying performance for coach Graham Law, who gave star midfielder Jacob Melling a rest on the bench ahead of their midweek clash with Maitland. Weston took a four-game winning streak into the game but had coach Anthony Richards (illness) absent.
"We were wary of how well they were playing and it was a benefit for us," Law said.
"My boys were just sharper. You know when it's a big game, they lift for it.
"I put Taylor in the middle and I thought he was superb. His touch, vision and passing range is so good.
"I know he's been a defender in the A-League the whole time but you get to work with these guys and realise you can get more out of him, especially having [Nigel] Boogaard there in defence already.
"It's only one match, but I thought he controlled the game."
Malik Thom scored a double against Edgeworth at Darling Street Oval to help Olympic, were without skipper Rhys Cooper (hamstring), climb to 24 points and leapfrog the Eagles (22) and Weston (23) into fifth spot.
Quality saves from Edgeworth keeper Shane Van As and missed chances at the other end ensured the match was goalless in the first half.
Van As dived to deny Jared Muller in the 51st minute before Eagles striker Will Bower had a chance cleared off the line in the 68th.
Three minutes later, a spectacular long-range shot from Muller into the top-left corner of goal put Olympic ahead.
Thom then put the hosts clear, showing pace to get in behind the Edgeworth defence and poise to finish in the 72nd and 83rd minutes.
All other round 20 matches were postponed.
Advertisement
Saturday's match between Lambton Jaffas (26 points) and Cooks Hill (nine) at Edden Oval and Sunday's game bottom sides Lake Macquarie (seven) and Adamstown (two) at Macquarie Field were washed out.
The Sunday fixture between Broadmeadow (26) and Valentine (19) was earlier postponed because of Magic's Australia Cup game last Thursday night in Melbourne, which they lost 2-1 to Bentleigh Greens. A new date for the match had not been announced.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.