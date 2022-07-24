Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Sir Roden Cutler Shield slips away with loss to Randwick but Wildfires remain in control of finals destiny

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG: Andrew Tuala. Picture: Stewart Hazell

THE Hunter Wildfires have missed out on a maiden piece of silverware but they remain in control of their Shute Shield finals hopes - albeit without a key component.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.