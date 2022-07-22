ANDREW TUALA was a tackle-busting hooker with a ton of potential when he left Wanderers to try his luck in the Shute Shield seven years ago.
On Saturday, the 31-year-old will finally represent his home town in the Sydney competition when the Hunter Wildfires take on Randwick at No.2 Sportsground.
What's more, Tuala is now a fully-fledged international with an eye on representing Samoa at the 2023 World Cup.
Tuala helped steer Samoa to the Pacific Cup crown in Fiji earlier this month. He played off the bench at hooker in a 31-26 win over Australia A, started at loosehead prop in the 34-18 triumph against Tonga, only to strain his calf and sit out the 23-20 victory over the hosts.
"It was a dream come true," Tuala said. "The pace and the physicality was everything I expected. It is effort after effort after effort. It was awesome. I loved every moment of it.
"There is a European tour in November and I want to put my hand up for that. I'll do whatever I can to make that squad."
First is the Hunter Wildfires and the Shute Shield.
"I am super stoked to be playing for Newcastle," Tuala said.
Until now, Tuala has commuted to Sydney for stints at West Harbour, Randwick, Norths and Southern Districts.
During that time, he had three years in the NSW Waratahs set-up, starting as a development player in 2018.
"When I bought my car, it had done 90,000 kilometres. Now it is almost at 300,000," Tuala said. "It's good to be playing at home in front of family and friends. My partner Siena has made so many sacrifices."
Tuala arrived home a month ago after a season with the LA Gilitinis in Major League Rugby in the USA, where he played alongside former Wallabies star Matt Giteau and Super Rugby regulars Dave Dennis, Billy Meakes and Will Chambers.
He has signed an extension with the Gilitinis and returns to LA in January.
For now, Tuala's focus is the Wildfires and a shot at a premiership. Victory over Randwick will all but guarantee a place in the playoffs and secure the club its first piece of silverware - the Sir Roden Cutler Cup.
The Wildfires took hold of the challenge shield, which can only be lost at home, when they upset Manly 27-19 at Manly Oval last round. The Wildfires (sixth on 41 points) finish the season away to Easts and Gordon.
"I'm not going to try and do anything special. I will just knuckle down and do my role," Tuala said.
Tuala will start at loosehead against Randwick in the only change from the win over Manly. Lona Halaholo has returned from New Zealand and will play off the bench.
"AT is an international front-rower. He brings a lot of experience and enthusiasm," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "He gives us another really strong ball carrier. He was up there in the Catchpole Medal (player of the year) last year. He is the fittest he has ever been and is coming off a high of playing for Samoa. Against Randwick, we want to dominate the set piece."
The Wildfires scored late to stun Randwick 41-38 in their first encounter at Coogee Oval in round six.
"Randwick are a very attacking side," Coleman said. "They have Ben Donaldson back at 10 for them and Queensland Reds hooker Matt Faessler. We have to stay connected, get off the line and put them under pressure with our defence."
