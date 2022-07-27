Four years ago a "freak accident" almost ended Matthew Dawson's hockey career and saw him in danger of losing vision from his left eye.
But somehow the Norths defender escaped major damage and recovered in time to make his Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast, wearing specially-designed protective glasses and scoring a goal in the final.
Now, with the Birmingham edition set to kick start this week, Dawson admits the lead up has been much smoother in 2022 as the Kookaburras look to continue their Commonwealth Games domination.
"A better preparation for me this time around," Dawson told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think the only time I reflect on the injury is when I see a photo of me playing in the glasses.
"That was a surreal moment. I don't score a lot, but to do it in a big game after the lead up and with [former captain] Mark Knowles retiring, adrenaline and emotion was sky high."
The Australian men's hockey team have won all six gold medals on offer since the sport was introduced to the Commonwealth Games in 1998.
However, the two-time Olympian doesn't feel "any more pressure" to keep the trend going this time around.
"The Kookaburras go out and aim to win every tournament we play in, this is no different," Dawson said.
"It will be tough with the Olympic success India had. England and New Zealand are top-eight teams. So if we aren't ready to play anything can happen."
The Kookaburras have been grouped with New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Scotland, who they open against on Sunday.
"A tough and interesting pool for us. Over the past 12 months we have played New Zealand a lot, but the other teams we haven't played in four years since the last Commonwealth Games," Dawson said.
"Lots of unknowns, but we know when we are at our best it stacks up against everyone."
Australia arrives in the UK having just played a combined five Tests against The Netherlands and Spain. Dawson describes that as a "massive bonus for us".
"Challenging games but great preparation for the Commonwealth Games. We haven't had too many games over the last 12 months," he said.
Dawson, who recently completed a club season in Holland, was pleased to see fellow Norths player Ky Willott tour Europe with the Aussies.
"I love how he has settled into the group and I think his performances are showing. He's enthusiastic and takes it on and that's what we want when new guys come in," the Olympic silver medallist said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
