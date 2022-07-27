FREE clothes were on offer in Broke yesterday for residents who had their wardrobes taken by floodwater.
Stylist for Australian charity Thread Together, Kat Brown, set up a stall at Broke Hall for two hours with volunteer Helen Ghent.
Thread Together is a volunteer-led organisation with hubs across the country which receives donated items from a range of fashion labels and donates them to vulnerable communities.
"These may be samples or last season's stock. Anything that might otherwise end up in landfill gets donated to us and we hand it out to people in need," Ms Brown said.
"Following the recent floods we reached out to the community and they reached back and we were invited in."
Broke resident of more than 20 years, Janette Swinson, was at the stall making the most of Thread Together's visit. With a large portion of her belongings being stored in a "container shed" Ms Swinson, who currently has six adults living at her property, was left with limited clothing following the floods.
"We lost everything," Ms Swinson said. "I've been pretty lucky I've had a lot of family collect and give me clothes and stuff so I wasn't here for me, I was here for everybody else."
Ms Swinson said the visit from Thread Together was a much-need boost for many in the town.
"So many people lost everything and just to have name-brand stuff come in is amazing. We might not be able to get much but it's something," she said.
"Because we are tight-knit community, having outsiders like this come in it feels like we are being acknowledged for what we went through."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
