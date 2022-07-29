Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dangerous driving?: speed focus of fatal Heddon Greta crash

SR
By Sam Rigney
July 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAGIC LOSS: Dean Latter and his partner Anne Bourke, who was hit and killed by a car as she crossed Main Road at Heddon Greta in 2020. The driver, Katie Holmes, has been on trial in Newcastle District Court this week.

A JURY has retired to begin determining the fate of Katie Holmes, accused of driving dangerously when she hit and killed Anne Bourke at Heddon Greta in 2020.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.