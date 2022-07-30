Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Minerals Council chief Stephen Galilee doubts the electricity grid could survive Eraring's closure in 2025 - says governments will intervene to keep it open

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
July 30 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INDUSTRY VIEW: Stephen Galilee was interviewed by the Herald during the Minerals Council's annual Health, Safety, Environment and Community conference on Monday.

NSW Minerals Council chief Stephen Galilee says he "personally doubts" Eraring power station will close as announced in 2025 because the NSW grid will not have developed sufficient capacity to replace it in the meantime.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.