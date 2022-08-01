DON Champagne coached the Newcastle Northstars to a record four Goodall Cups and led the club to an unprecedented seven straight Australia Ice Hockey League grand finals.
The Canadian national and adopted Novocastrian was a superb tactician, had an incredible eye for talent and made those around him better.
Most of all, he was a friend.
Champagne died on Saturday after a long battle with illness. He was aged 72.
The Hunter Ice Skating Stadium was built in 2000. It could nearly have been the rink Don built.
"He has been such a big part of ice hockey in this region and Australia," close friend and Northstars general manager Garry Dore said.
"Don and I were good friends and he was continuously around the rink when it was being built. Once up and running, we started ice hockey and he led the charge. We launched our first development program and was instrumental in setting up the AIHL team in 2002. He was the foundation coach and held the position until 2011. He has always been a part of the organisation and leaves a big gap."
As well as lead the Northstars, Champagne coached Australia at the World Championships in 2004-06, winning two bronze medals and a silver in IIHF Division 2.
Away from the rink, Champagne was just as endearing.
"Even though as a mentor Don had to do the tough stuff, he regarded every player as a friend," Dore said. "He was more than a coach, he really connected with people. Not just players, other staff, fans ... everyone. He was an honest and genuine person."
Born in Espanola, Canada, Champagne met his Australia wife, Angela, in Europe and moved to Newcastle in the late 1980s.
"His personality was so infectious," Dore said. "He was an absolute gentleman and never had a bad word to say about anyone."
Champagne is survived by wife, Angela and daughters Laila, Talia and Alyssa.
