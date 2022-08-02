The state's peak farming body says it is "hugely unlikely" Port Botany will "ever be as attractive or efficient as the Port of Newcastle" when it comes to agriculture exports.
NSW Farmers has lodged a submission to a government-initiated independent review of ports legislation and its Port Botany Landside Improvement Strategy.
Advertisement
It argued in its submission to the review that, without significant improvement in rail access to Botany, supply chain challenges would increase over time and reduce the competitiveness of NSW farming exports.
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said on Tuesday that farmers wanted the "obvious artificial constraints" of the Newcastle container penalty removed.
He said government attempts to improve freight operations at Botany could be doomed to fail.
"It doesn't make a lot of sense to go to the eastern side of our largest city in this nation. It can't take big trains, and trucks just add to the congestion," he said.
"We have three ports, and we need to get them up to scratch. Port Botany's got significant limitations that Kembla and Newcastle don't have."
Mr Martin said the NSW Farmers submission highlighted potential improvements at Botany but "they've got an artificial constraint in terms of how they've built out the place with the city".
"It's hugely unlikely to be as attractive or efficient as the port of Newcastle," he said.
The Newcastle penalty was "costing the state serious money".
"It's a real problem in this era of inflation and need for our economy to recover from its COVID hit.
"We've got agriculture as an absolute dynamo primed with moisture to grow healthy animals and healthy plants, and yet we can't get the product efficiently to market, whether it's here or overseas.
"We're getting this cost-price squeeze. The inflation's hit the inputs and made them very costly, yet we can't get our exports out efficiently.
"Very quickly the prosperity that was promised vaporises. If we get the settings right, agriculture can absolutely fly."
Mr Martin welcomed the arrival of two mobile harbour cranes in Newcastle on Tuesday as the port attempts to diversify its operations within the constraints of the container penalty.
He said both sides of politics should commit before the March state election to "strategic investment" to achieve "significant improvement" in the freight network.
"We need to see the service quality improved and the costs reduced."
In the news
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.