Dylan Gibbons saves best for last in home track treble at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 11 2022 - 9:30am
CLOSE: Dylan Gibbons and Dragon Dream, left, hold off all challengers to win the fourth race at Newcastle on Thursday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Fresh from a city double, gun apprentice Dylan Gibbons returned to his home track of Newcastle on Thursday to upstage his more accomplished rivals with a winning treble.

