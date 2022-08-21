Newcastle RL: Siejka 'relieved' as Cessnock end Souths' season

Souths' season has been brought to an end while a "relieved" Harry Siejka can now rejoin Cessnock for the rest of their Newcastle Rugby League finals campaign.
A 10-point loss in the elimination semi spelt game over for Souths, who had welcomed back Jason Keelan, Reeve Howard and Jack Welsh from the club's casualty ward.
Cessnock were without the services of key trio Siejka, Jarred Anderson and Pita Godinet, but prevailed at home by scoring 16 straight points during the second half.
"It was a tough game and we weren't at our best, but it was pretty pleasing to walk away with a win," Siejka said.
Siejka becomes available for Sunday's minor semi-final against Central at Townson Oval having served a one-match suspension for contrary conduct.
Anderson remains sidelined as part of his three-game ban while the Goannas are hoping Godinet (ankle) passes a fitness test later this week.
Tyrone Nean slotted into partner Sam Clune in the halves against Souths with Anthony Meleisea-Murray again lining up at hooker.
"It's very easy to be disjointed when you're changing combinations," Siejka said.
"Tyrone came in at six and we tried to make his job as simple as possible. It probably took him 10 minutes or so to find his feet but I was really happy with him.
"I thought Cluney, with the added pressure of being the only recognised playmaker, and AJ [Meleisea-Murray] really stepped up."
Souths struck first in each half, both off Keelan kicks, with Connor Browne and Travis Petersen scoring tries.
Clune and Josh Charles, returning from an injury lay-off, crossed to help put Cessnock in front 10-4 at the main break.
The Lions edged ahead by two early in the second stanza before Cessnock dominated proceedings.
Called-up winger Brent Mendyk and Meleisea-Murray landed back-to-back four pointers followed by Clune's consecutive penalty goals.
Howard went over for a late consolation try.
Souths had drawn level with Cessnock on the ladder (22 points) in the last round.
Cessnock faced Central a fortnight ago and went down 22-0, but the Goannas got the job done against the Butcher Boys (38-22) on May 28.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
