Newcastle City have capped their unbeaten regular season with a 110-point shutout victory over Warners Bay to officially claim the Black Diamond Cup women's minor premiership.
In what was their 15th consecutive win this year, City 16.14 (110) kept last-placed Warners Bay (0) scoreless at Feighan Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
City captain Meaghan MacDonald said while celebrations were somewhat kept in check given the scoreline, she was proud of her side for completing an unbeaten campaign.
"I don't think we've gone undefeated minor premiers since 2017," she said.
City have been the most successful side since the women's competition was introduced and are the most recent premiers having claimed the 2020 title.
They have a core group of experienced players but juniors continue to trickle through into first grade.
"There's a whole bunch of us that have been playing together for years and years, a couple seven or eight years, and I think that is the difference," MacDonald said.
While pleased to be minor premiers, MacDonald said City's job was not yet done.
"There's that extra pressure that we've gone undefeated but winning the flag is always the main focus," she said.
City's Samantha Thompson led the way with five goals on Saturday, MacDonald kicked four, Taylor Joyce and Taylah Wiggins three.
Half-forward Bronte Walters was a standout.
"She's floated between first and reserve grade, but yesterday she definitely cemented herself in the side for the finals," MacDonald said.
Elsewhere, second-placed Cardiff 8.10 (58) beat Terrigal Avoca 3.4 (22), who sit a position behind, at Hylton Moore Oval. It was Cardiff's third victory this season over the Central Coast side, further proving they shape as City's main challenger for the title.
Singleton 6.7 (43) defeated Wyong Lakes 2.8 (20).
City, Cardiff, Terrigal Avoca and Killarney Vale make up the women's top four.
In the men's competition, minor premiers Killarney Vale 19.13 (127) continued their impressive form this season with another big win over Maitland 3.3 (21) at Adelaide Street Oval.
Further down the coast, Terrigal Avoca 15.11 (101) were too strong for Cardiff 11.8 (74) despite a late charge from the visitors.
Thanks to a 46-point second quarter, Terrigal pushed to a lead of 62-22 at halftime. Cardiff kicked eight goals to six across the final two quarters but the deficit proved too great to claw back.
Newcastle City 14.16 (100) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Warners Bay 5.5 (35) at Feighan Oval.
Advertisement
"I was really pleased with how we bounced back," City coach Mitch Knight said. "The most pleasing thing was it was a pretty even contribution across the board."
There will be a weekend break before finals. City will play Cardiff in the minor semi-final, while Killarney Vale and Terrigal Avoca will meet in the major semi.
"We've had a solid month of footy, so it will be good to have a week off and try and freshen up some bodies," Knight said.
"Try and get some niggles right and then hit the ground running."
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.