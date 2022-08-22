Newcastle RL: Randall Briggs charged, Kyle Kingston ruled out

Randall Briggs could miss the rest of Central's finals campaign after being charged for a careless high tackle while Macquarie opponent Kyle Kingston has been ruled out with concussion.
Newcastle Rugby League's match review committee handed down findings on Monday with Briggs' indiscretion, resulting in a send-off midway through the Butcher Boys' qualifying semi loss, given a grade-three loading.
Back-rower Briggs now faces a two-game suspension if he takes the early plea this week or three if found guilty by the judiciary.
Central, who must win to keep their season alive, have a minimum of one fixture remaining in 2022 and a maximum of three if they reach the decider on September 11.
The Butcher Boys now meet Cessnock in the minor semi-final at Townson Oval on Sunday (2pm) after going down 36-18 to Macquarie at home on the weekend.
Macquarie coach Steve Kidd said Kingston, who was stretched off following the Briggs tackle, won't play Saturday's major semi-final against the Pickers at Maitland Sportsground (3pm).
In a second judiciary blow for Central, veteran forward Warren Schillings has been charged with a grade-two dangerous throw.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
