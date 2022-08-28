GOSFORD have claimed their maiden Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association minor premiership.
The Magpies beat fellow Central Coast club Norah Head 7-0 in the last round of premier league to seal the 2022 title with Wednesday's catch-up game no longer going ahead as scheduled.
Gosford jumped from fourth spot to first over the weekend, collecting maximum points on Saturday and again with Central forfeiting the outstanding fixture.
"We were just short [of the minor premiership] two years ago when we made the grand final. It's not the main one you want, but it shows consistency," Magpies coach Gav Drennan said.
Gosford finished with 36 points, two clear of fellow Saturday winners Oxfords and Tigers (34). Regals (33) ranked fourth, also tasting victory in round 14.
Oxfords overcame Souths 3-0 while Tigers conceded twice late defeating University 5-3. Regals accounted for Central 5-0.
Finals week one sees Gosford against Oxfords, who nabbed second position based on goal difference, in the major semi and third-placed Tigers against Regals in the minor semi.
Venues for Saturday have yet to be determined but will likely be Central Coast and Newcastle respectively.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
