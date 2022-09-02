Azzurri may have scored 14 goals in their last outing but coach Niko Papaspiropoulos believes there is plenty of room for improvement up front as they eye finals in NPLW Northern NSW.
Charlestown secured their top-four spot and a finals appearance with a 14-1 win over last-placed New Lambton on Saturday.
Lori Depczynski led the way up front, scoring five goals to take her season tally to 10.
It left them in third place. That will be where they finish the regular season if they can beat fourth-placed Newcastle Olympic in the only match of a catch-up weekend this Saturday.
Azzurri have 35 points and Olympic, who are coming off a 3-3 draw with sixth-placed Adamstown, are on 34.
The two sides have one more game each after their exchange on Saturday then will face each in the minor semi-final.
"We were a little bit disappointed that we weren't as clinical and ruthless as we could have been last weekend, and to concede one was frustrating," Papaspiropoulos said.
"Sometimes it's hard to keep the high standard all the time but it's something we need to do now. It's finals football coming up and we want to be in the best form we can be. We need to be ruthless in front of goal because you won't get as many chances in tighter games."
** The Jets Academy under-13 girls side have sealed their place in the NPLW NSW under-14 finals with one game left in the regular season.
The side, coached by Rebekah Stuart and Craig Soper, is the only Jets Academy girls team to make finals in the Sydney competition this year.
They will finish in second spot with a win or draw against North West Sydney Spirit on Sunday.
