Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars import Francis Drolet eyes Goodall Cup following titles in Canada, USA and France

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 1 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Francis Drolet at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Francis Drolet has won titles in almost every country he's played ice hockey.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.