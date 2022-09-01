Francis Drolet has won titles in almost every country he's played ice hockey.
Canada, USA and France are all ticked off the list while Italy remains in the pipeline, but now he's keen to add Australia's very own Goodall Cup to his collection.
The 32-year-old, who finished leading point scorer for the Newcastle Northstars this season, gets a chance as part of the 2022 finals series being held in Melbourne from Friday to Sunday.
"It's always exciting. It's the best time of year. That's where it matters," Drolet told the Newcastle Herald during his shift at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Thursday.
"I've pretty much won in every country. Just not in Italy because I only played a year there and we didn't win so that's why I've got to go back again.
"Won in France, won in the United States and won in Canada too. I've been lucky to be part of some great teams and it's not any different here with the Northstars."
Drolet, who will rejoin Italian club Varese almost immediately after the play-offs, is enjoying his second stint at the Northstars but three years apart.
The Canadian import first lined up for Newcastle in 2019 but with COVID cancelling the Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) in both 2020 and 2021, he continued plying his trade in Europe and stayed "game fit".
Drolet returned with a bang in 2022, finishing inside the AIHL top five with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists).
One of the key differences this time around is a slight change for finals, still unlike longer series overseas but expanded to a third day and giving the top two sides a second chance rather than cut-throat semis.
"You can't really make any mistakes on that weekend," he said.
"If you're playing a best of seven and the first two games you're not playing well or something happens, you can lose two and still win the series. If you lose two games here that's it. You've got to be prepared because anything can happen.
"It's a better format for sure [three days rather than two] and gives the season a little bit more meaning to try and get those top two spots.
"An extra game, well hopefully not. People say three games, but our goal is just to win the two."
The second-ranked Northstars will need to turn around a 1-3 record against frontrunners Canberra in Friday's major semi (8:30pm) if they want to book the first spot in Sunday's decider (2pm).
A loss would see them back up in Saturday's preliminary final (5pm). Newcastle has favourable form against both the Sydney Bears (3-1) and Melbourne Mustangs (4-0), who go head-to-head in Friday's minor semi (5pm).
The Northstars have been on the road since July 30 and, outside a recent exhibition game at home, played all four competition fixtures away during August.
Newcastle claimed both of their most recent six flags (2015, 2016) in Melbourne, where they have a 3-1 showing this year.
Drolet says he'll "hopefully come back next season".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
