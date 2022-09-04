Macquarie coach Steve Kidd described it as "gutsy, a really gutsy win".
Four regular first graders sidelined, including two just last week, another taken off early in an ambulance and others wounded. Down by eight with less than 15 minutes left. Wet, cold, windy conditions.
But with their season on the line the Scorpions managed to find a way, not only rallying late and scoring 14 unanswered points but qualifying for a Newcastle Rugby League decider.
Macquarie prevailed over Cessnock 26-20 in Saturday's preliminary final at Lyall Peacock Field, an enthralling encounter that featured four lead changes, a deadlock-breaking try in the 79th minute and a moment of mayhem right on full-time.
"We started there without Ben Roose, Will Lousick, Bobby Treacy and Bayden Searle - four genuine first graders. So to even still be competing in the last three is a really good effort," Kidd told the Newcastle Herald.
"We lost Moony [Matt Moon] as well [injured during the game]. The fight was outstanding. A lot of the guys were playing busted. Royce [Geoffrey] can barely walk, [Kyle] Kingston couldn't finish.
"It was gutsy, a really gutsy win. Proud of them."
Sunday will mark Macquarie's fourth grand final appearance in eight seasons, having lost in both 2015 and 2016 before claiming the trophy in 2017.
The Toronto-based club has made two other visits to Newcastle RL title showdowns - a maiden flag in 1991 and a defeat in 1994.
This time around the Scorpions will meet minor premiers Maitland at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 11 (3pm), having gone down 42-14 to the Pickers less than a fortnight ago.
In what will be his last outing in charge, departing mentor Kidd knows he'll be missing key troops but feels his squad has "nothing to lose".
"We've just got to, hopefully, have enough troops to put a competitive side there and see what we can do next week," he said.
"We've competed in most games for decent periods so we've just got to believe that we can.
"We've got nothing to lose. No one rated us. No one thought we'd get top five.
"Now we're in a grand final with nothing to lose. They've got everything to lose and they're expected to win."
Dean Morris, a winger in his fifth game of first grade, recorded a hat-trick for Macquarie while second-rower Malik Deyaolu nabbed the match-winner with a miraculous grounding narrowly inside the dead-ball line.
"What a reward for those guys," Kidd said.
It was 10-all at half-time with the Scorpions crossing either side of Cessnock's back-to-back efforts.
A penalty goal put Macquarie ahead before the Goannas scored twice for a 20-12 advantage on the hour mark.
Honeti Tuha's 70-metre intercept was shaping as the clincher for Cessnock before Morris landed dual blows six minutes apart to level proceedings at 20-all.
Kerrod Holland's second conversion attempt from the sideline skimmed the near upright and was waved away.
Shortly after Deyaolu dived on a Jeremy Gibson grubber.
In the dying seconds Macquarie's Jordy Mitchell kicked the ball away in celebration but play on was called. Cessnock chased but to no avail. Ball into touch signalled a dramatic end.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
