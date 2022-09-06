Coach Joel Griffiths tips Newcastle Olympic to rise to the occasion in NPL finals

Coach Joel Griffiths said his Newcastle Olympic side will need to lift to survive their NPL elimination final with Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday but he expects them to do just that.
Olympic (34 points) edged out Weston 1-0 at Darling Street Oval on Sunday in the last round to keep fifth spot ahead of Edgeworth (32) and Valentine (31). A 40th minute goal from Jackson Burston gave Olympic the points against a Bears side playing only for pride.
"It was ugly but we got it done," Griffiths said. "If we want to go further in the next couple of weeks, we've got to be a bit better than that. There were some times when we probably could have put the game away but it's probably also just inexperience.
"We know on our day we can match it with anyone but consistency comes with experience, so this game on Saturday will be good for the boys and hopefully they put their best foot forward."
He took encouragement from their fine recent record against top sides, including a 1-0 win over Charlestown.
"One thing I do know is we play better when we're not expected to win," he said. "Every game from now on, it's obviously an advantage for us because everyone probably expects us to just make up the numbers."
As for captain Rhys Cooper and another regular starter, Blake Green, coming off the bench on Sunday, Griffiths said: "Everyone's done a good job, who I've relied on, and it's really hard for me to drop them for no reason at all, so they are just like everyone else now. They've got to try to get back into the 11."
Regardless of the finals result, Griffiths was proud of his squad for fending off the challengers and taking fifth spot. He is set to stay at the helm again next season.
"There were some really good teams in form," he said.
"Valentine were in form and Edgy were meant to make the five. We weren't meant to make it, so it's good that we've proved a few people wrong and it's a reward for all their hard work.
"We've lost a few players along the way through circumstance, so I think we've got a really good squad for people to come in."
