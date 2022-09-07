IN a remarkable comeback, Nelson Bay flyer Maya Stewart has been named in the Wallaroos squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup eight months after reconstructive surgery on her knee.
Stewart ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament at pre-season training for the NSW Waratahs and went under the knife in late December.
The 22-year-old only resumed training in July. She was named in the Wallaroos squad for the two test series against New Zealand last month but didn't get game time.
However, the Randwick winger did enough in camp to earn a place in a 32-strong squad for the World Cup in New Zealand.
Stewart is joined be fellow Hunter products Layne Morgan and Kaitlan Leaney.
Morgan (halfback) and Leaney (lock) were part of the NSW side which went down to Fiji Drua in the Super W final. They made their Wallaroos debut off the bench in the same game - a 36-19 win over fiji in May.
Stewart is yet to earn a Wallaroos cap.
After her selection in the squad for the series against New Zealand, Stewart told the Port Stephens Examiner: "I feel very excited and privileged to have been selected. "I was shocked when I was told but I know how hard I have worked, and still am working, for this. I'm excited to rip in and see what happens."
The Wallaroos go into camp on the Gold Coast on Sunday and travel to New Zealand on September 24.
They open their World Cup campaign against defending champions New Zealand on October 8 at Eden Park before meeting Scotland (Oct 15) and Wales (Oct 22).
