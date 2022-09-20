Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths aims to build on promising NPL season

By Craig Kerry
September 20 2022 - 5:30am
Newcastle Olympic players celebrate a goal against Cooks Hill this season. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths says his young side have plenty to be proud of, after their NPL season came to an end in week two of the finals.

