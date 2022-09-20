Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths aims to build on promising NPL season

Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths says his young side have plenty to be proud of, after their NPL season came to an end in week two of the finals.
Olympic bowed out 2-0 to Lambton Jaffas in the minor semi-final at Edden Oval on Saturday. Second-half goals to Ben Hay and Kale Bradbery were the difference in a match where Olympic had their chances, including a Vince Unie touch onto the post in the 63rd minute.
Griffiths was disappointed with Saturday's performance but full of praise for his squad, which beat out sides with more former A-League talent - Edgeworth and Valentine - to secure fifth spot, before downing a star-studded Charlestown 1-0 in the elimination final.
"It's hard to lose against Jaffas, but the boys should be pretty proud of themselves that they've come this far," Griffiths said.
"It wasn't to be on Saturday and I just don't think we were at our best unfortunately.
"It's just a good learning opportunity for my team, as much as it's hard to accept, you just have to.
"We've come such a long way in so many areas.
"I think the young boys will get a lot out of it, being in their first finals.
"There's a lot to be positive about. Now we've just got to add a few bibs and bobs to the piece for next year and keep everyone together."
Griffiths said the average age of his starting 11 players was just 22 years old.
"Maybe I'm trying to plan for next season with that, so it was really important we got some experience, and if I can add a few pieces - I don't think I need a lot - but I think it's important to bring in some quality and be a little bit stronger," he said.
Griffiths confirmed skipper Rhys Cooper and defender Tom Davies, who are expected to join premiers Maitland, were leaving the club but he hoped to regain Malik Thom and potentially Musa Kamara.
American Thom and fellow attacker Kamara were key men for Olympic after joining in the first window for roster changes.
However, Thom left in mid-August for a four-month work placement at home, while Kamara departed in late July for Spanish lower-league club CP Villarrobledo. Kent Harrison (US college) and Chan Yelchan (overseas trial) were also losses late in the campaign.
"The [three-week] delay in the season really hurt us as well," Griffiths said.
"Malik would have been available for these games and he was one of my best and most consistent players.
"Musa would have been good too. He had his moments, playing as a false nine.
"But to adapt the way we did goes a long way."
Thom was a standout in Olympic's stellar round of 32 Australia Cup display against A-League premiers Melbourne City, who hung on 1-0.
"That's another thing we need to be proud of, making that round for the second time in a row," Griffiths said.
