Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has signalled his intention to introduce a Private Members Bill to state parliament that would pave the way for the establishment of a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle.
The independent MP gave notice to parliament on Wednesday of his intention to introduce the 'Port of Newcastle Extinguishment of Liability Bill 2022'.
The bill would extinguish the Port Commitment Deeds that are constraining the diversification of the port and the Hunter Region's economy.
The deeds, which were entered into as part of the privatisation of Port Botany and Port Kembla by the NSW government in May 2013, require the government to compensate the lessee, the NSW Ports consortium, if container traffic at the Port of Newcastle exceeds an indexed cap.
Mr Piper previously told the Newcastle Herald that the deeds represented "an outrageous impost and constraint on the future of our region,".
The Herald understands the compensation package could be as low as $500,000, however, some sources put it as high as $1billion.
Mr Piper's bill, to be introduced in the October session of parliament, is likely to split the Coalition. Liberal MPs have previously opposed removing the deeds, however, the proposal is widely supported within the National Party.
The National's Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall was expected to flag his intention to introduce a bill similar to Mr Piper's on Tuesday, but he failed to do so.
NSW Labor has previously backed the establishment of a Newcastle container terminal with Opposition Leader Chris Minns telling the Herald in May that the project was essential for local jobs and the economic diversification for the region.
Port of Newcastle chief executive Craig Carmody encouraged state MPs to support Mr Piper's bill.
"We applaud the Member for Lake Macquarie, Greg Piper MP, for his leadership in recognising that the current container port monopoly is causing delays and shortages across the economy, and increasing costs for NSW," he said.
"There's a growing awareness in government that NSW can't afford a further 43 years under a container monopoly - a position underlined very clearly this month by the Productivity Commission.
"We encourage other Members of Parliament to put the interests of their constituents first and join Mr Piper in calling for an end to the container embargo at Newcastle."
It is estimated a Newcastle container terminal would attract $1.8 billion of private investment and generate more than 15,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Hunter and contribute $2.5 billion to the national economy.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
