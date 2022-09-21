Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper to introduce a bill to parliament that will pave the way for the establishment of a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:52am, first published 3:51am
Greg Piper

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has signalled his intention to introduce a Private Members Bill to state parliament that would pave the way for the establishment of a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

