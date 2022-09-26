Newcastle Herald
Rowing: Silver lining for Dungog's Spencer Turrin at World Championships

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
September 26 2022 - 11:00pm
Rowing: Silver lining for Turrin at World Championships

Olympic champions Australia have been upstaged at the World Rowing Championships with the men's fours team finishing second behind Great Britain in the Czech Republic over the weekend.

