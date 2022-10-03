Newcastle Herald
Rugby League: Newcastle All Blacks claim emotional Koori Knockout title after overcoming Latrell Mitchell-led Walgett Aboriginal Connection

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
October 3 2022 - 9:00am
Newcastle All Blacks player Callan Briggs with Macquarie earlier this year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Newcastle All Blacks have won the 50th anniversary Koori Knockout after overcoming a star-studded Walgett Aboriginal Connection side featuring both Latrell Mitchell and Ben Barba.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

