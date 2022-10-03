The Newcastle All Blacks have won the 50th anniversary Koori Knockout after overcoming a star-studded Walgett Aboriginal Connection side featuring both Latrell Mitchell and Ben Barba.
In what was the first tournament held since 2019 because of COVID, the All Blacks prevailed 22-16 in Monday's tense decider on the NSW south coast.
Newcastle and Walgett stayed within striking distance of one another throughout the title showdown, All Blacks leading 12-6 at the main break.
Callan Briggs scored a try in each half for the All Blacks, having played for Macquarie in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final last month.
Former Newcastle RL player Scott Briggs spoke to NITV after full-time and gave an emotional tribute to "Pop Bill Smith", who died last year, saying "I know he was here with us in spirit and rode us home the whole way".
The All Blacks, who now earn hosting rights for next year's Koori Knockout, last held the trophy in 2018, having split honours with Wollumbin Warriors in 2007 and first tasting success in 1987.
In the women's final Newcastle Yowies were edged out 8-6 by Dunghutti Connexions at Bomaderry on Monday.
