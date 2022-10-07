TIM Tszyu has labelled Darkon Dryden's claim that he will finish brother Nikita inside five rounds on Saturday as "disrespectful".
The more experienced and elder Tszyu brother rolled into town yesterday ahead of the Super Saturday Boxing Festival, a 20-fight card at Newcastle Entertainment Centre today that begins at midday.
Speaking at Friday's weigh-in at Charlestown Square, Tszyu - who is preparing for a world-title fight against Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas in January - took issue with the prediction of his brother's opponent that their super-welterweight fight will end early.
Dryden, a carpenter from Mayfield who has won all four of his professional fights by knockout, has tipped the six-round bout will end with Nikita "falling in five".
"Of course you're going to have confidence like that when you've fought [people] with ... two wins and 30 losses," Tszyu said, exaggerating the record of Dryden's past opponents.
"But when you've got someone who has grown up in the amateurs, done boxing his whole life ... [to say it will end] inside five rounds, that's disrespectful."
Dryden left after the weigh-in and didn't speak to the media, but on Thursday he suggested Nikita was struggling making weight. Tszyu thought it was the other way around and that was the reason for Dryden's exit.
"He's probably hungry," Tszyu said.
"I heard him saying stuff yesterday about Nikita's weight, but I think that's a way of saying you're the one with the problem.
"He looks drained by the face and his stomach looks like it's really sucked in."
Tszyu wasn't sure whether his brother would be able to stick to his plan of fighting more strategically, but said he needed to after his three gung-ho professional victories.
"He's working on emotion and heart and power," Tszyu said. "[But] Nikita possesses crazy skill and IQ to the very top.
"If he gets to showcase that, and not with his emotion, you'll see a different Nikita."
Dryden's only comment to the crowd on Friday was: "Thanks for your support, place your bets and I'll bring it home."
All the main fighters made their respective weights, although Sydney-based Irishman Darragh Foley was forced to lose his strides to go under the limit for his super-lightweight bout with Toronto's Blake Minto.
Foley and Minto were the only fighters that produced a bit of drama at the weigh-in, after Foley brought a birthday cake on stage to celebrate Minto's 30th birthday.
Minto didn't appreciate the gimmick and the pair engaged in a brief push and shove.
Tickets remain on sale for the festival, co-headlined by Sam Eggington and Dennis Hogan's IBO super-welterweight title fight.
Other Hunter fighters on the card include: Jess Adams, Amber Amelia, Dan Murray, Jack Tresidder and Bryce Jones.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
