Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
Food

Newcastle's Chiefly East trades sandwiches for tacos to become Mexican eatery Chiefly de Gallo

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
October 22 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiefly de Gallo's Ben Mitchell and Ali Downer outside the Mexican eatery born from Chiefly East. Pictures by Max Mason-Hubers

SANDWICHES are out and tacos are in at Chiefly East's revamped eatery which has been rebranded as cosy taqueria Chiefly de Gallo in Newcastle's East End.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.