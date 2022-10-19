Origin says it is hoping to have its Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub project up and running in roughly three years.
The energy company announced the timeline as part of a presentation on the Kooragang Island project to Newcastle councillors on Tuesday.
About 85 per cent of the hydrogen will go to Orica to produce green ammonia and related products, which will contribute towards the site's decarbonisation.
Hydrogen will be produced via electrolysis and transported to Orica through a pipeline less than a kilometre long.
Orica Kooragang Island Manufacturing Centre manager Paul Hastie said they planned to build a 30,000 tonne tank to store green ammonia, which would allow the company to export the product.
"There's a real demand internationally for green ammonia," he said.
"Green ammonia they're looking at for powering ships. A lot of countries overseas are looking at converting their power stations to run on green ammonia."
The other 15 per cent would go to hydrogen refuelling stations for transport, including one Origin plans to build on site at Kooragang.
Origin head of renewable fuels Sam Bridge said the hydrogen would cater for heavy vehicles and public transport, which would "essentially test the limits of batteries".
Mr Bridge said the installed electrolyser capacity would be "modest" to start at 55 megawatts, or about half the size of a small solar farm, before the output is scaled up through future phases elsewhere on Kooragang Island.
"We're currently working on sourcing renewable power, both solar and wind, from Origin's portfolio and some future development options in NSW to feed into the electrolyser," he said.
Water would be sourced from the recycled water scheme on Kooragang Island.
The aim is to have the project producing hydrogen by the second half of 2025, with construction jobs projected to be available from 2023.
Origin stakeholder lead - future fuels Kate Smith said safety was a key concern about hydrogen, which is highly flammable and can be dangerous if stored incorrectly.
"We are confident that the facility we build will be safe," she said. "Origin is experienced in dealing with gases.
"Hydrogen is a known gas and hydrogen transport is known, so we're not dealing with unknowns."
She said the company would work with TAFEs to create a pathway for jobs.
The company has applied for a development application for a state significant development and was on Tuesday issued the Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs).
Ms Smith said the company would prepare an Environmental Impact Statement over coming months, with a number of studies into biodiversity, before moving to public exhibition.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
