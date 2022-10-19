Newcastle Herald
Origin plans to have Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub at Kooragang Island online in 2025

Sage Swinton
October 19 2022
A vast majority of hydrogen produced by Origin will go to Orica to produce green ammonia.

Origin says it is hoping to have its Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub project up and running in roughly three years.

Local News

