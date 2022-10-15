Origin and Orica present to council on hydrogen hub

Origin Energy will make a public presentation to Newcastle council this Tuesday about its proposed hydrogen facility at Kooragang Island.
The Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub off Greenleaf Road will produce "green hydrogen" from a number of large-scale electrolysis modules, supplied by grid-connected renewable electricity and locally sourced recycled water, Origin says.
Orica also made a request to present to council outlining how its Kooragang Island facility could use green hydrogen from the hub to manufacture ammonia.
The company will also discuss how the proposed project aligns with its decarbonisation strategy and "role its ammonia plant would play in supporting investment in the Hunter's hydrogen economy".
Orica's ammonium nitrate plant relies heavily on gas, with a spokesperson saying the Kooragang facility accounts for 10 to 15 per cent of the state's gas consumption every year.
The briefing from both corporations will take place during Tuesday night's council meeting.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
