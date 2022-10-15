Newcastle Herald
Origin and Orica present to City of Newcastle council on Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated October 15 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 7:00pm
Origin and Orica present to council on hydrogen hub

Origin Energy will make a public presentation to Newcastle council this Tuesday about its proposed hydrogen facility at Kooragang Island.

