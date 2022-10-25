Legislation from 1979 was the basis for the latest major Hunter Valley coalmine approval.
It beggars belief.
Forty-three years ago the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act was set up.
The NSW government used it last month (September 2022) to quietly rubber stamp a Goliath expansion of the Mount Pleasant open-cut coal pit, near Muswellbrook.
Dave Layzell reckons that's fine and dandy.
As the NSW government member for Upper Hunter, Mr Layzell told me there are "strict conditions" and the coalmine's Indonesian owner must use "all reasonable and feasible measures to prevent" or "minimise any material harm to the environment" from construction and operating.
Dave, I think, you're in fairyland.
If this archaic legislation worked, why are we in such a mess?
Why does the Hunter Valley have some of the worst air pollution in the world?
Why are the Hunter Valley's open-cut coalmines among the most degraded land sites on the planet?
Is approval linked to the compromise between government and the coal industry, which is a powerful lobby that donates to political organisations?
Approval allows Mount Pleasant to double production to 21 million tonnes of coal a year, keep digging up fossil fuels until the end of 2048 and create an extra 880 million tonnes of deadly greenhouse gases.
Ten trains every day (from this mine alone) will rumble 115 kilometres to the Port of Newcastle where coal is shipped, mainly to Asian countries, to be burned for electricity generation.
And this can go on until about 12 months short of an internationally accepted net zero carbon emissions deadline.
It's not a truthful transition to renewable energy.
In the past I've said it's insane repeating business-as-usual coal expansion while pretending we're headed for a cleaner, safer ecological outcome.
After more scrutiny, I now consider it also tantamount to criminal.
The NSW government has approved this gigantic expansion knowing its pollution will worsen our chaotic climate emergency and contribute to killing people, other animals and eco-systems.
It's unconscionable.
Money and jobs have taken precedence, while costs such as social impacts, human health, clean air, water, soil and a stable climate are not properly accounted.
And, the travesty need never occur.
Practical transition measures could be implemented in the four years the coalmine still has under an existing approval.
Rather than simply whinge, here are six positive things we can do about this arrogant exploitation in the face of our climate chaos.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.