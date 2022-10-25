Call on federal government environment minister Tanya Plibersek to use her power to block Mount Pleasant's approval. Have the $2billion "development subsidy" handouts promised to fossil fuel industries diverted to transition action.

Tell Dave Layzell, and his NSW government colleagues, what you think. Then vote them out at the next state election, in five months (March 2023).

Demand a just transition to a cleaner, safer future with alternative power including thermal solar, photovoltaics, wind power, battery storage, worker re-employment and retraining and national pollution and waste reduction measures.

Push for the establishment of transition authorities to coordinate realistic, planned and united action to address our climate emergency. They could be at federal, state and local political levels.

Call for the establishment of citizens assemblies to have a meaningful say in the decision-making process. Assemblies should include ordinary people, workers, the disadvantaged and marginalised, aged, people in wheelchairs, renters, people of colour and Indigenous. They also could be at federal, state and local levels.