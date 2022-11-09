Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Morpeth's Warren Clarke slams 'price gouge' at NRMA Stockton Beach Holiday Park during Supercars

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
November 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Clarke has stayed at Stockton Beach Caravan Park for years, but is facing a price hike next year due to the Supercars. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A semi-retiree who says he has stayed at Stockton Beach Holiday Park for 15 years is facing almost a doubled fee during his upcoming stay after the park hiked rates up for Supercars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.