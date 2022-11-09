A semi-retiree who says he has stayed at Stockton Beach Holiday Park for 15 years is facing almost a doubled fee during his upcoming stay after the park hiked rates up for Supercars.
Morpeth's Warren Clarke spends the month of March at the Pitt Street caravan park with his wife and up to 10 other couples who travel from near and far.
"We all met caravanning," he said.
"There's some from Tamworth, Brisbane. Three or four couples are from Cessnock.
"We go every March and leave before Easter."
Mr Clarke said they booked their powered sites in March for the following year's stay.
Be he said the group were informed recently that the nightly rate would rise from $52 to $95 for four days while the 2023 Newcastle 500 is on next year.
"It's only four nights, but it's the principle," he said.
"This is price gouging at its best."
The race hasn't previously been held during March, with past events taking place during November and December, but after several COVID-related cancellations and postponements the Supercars have been locked in for a season-opening return on March 10-12, 2023.
Mr Clarke said the group had no interest in going to the Supercars and would conversely be inconvenienced by the noise of the cars while it's on.
"In fact, we feel strongly that we should be compensated for the noise, not paying a premium to put up with it," he said.
"We're all still going, but no one is happy about it."
The caravan park is owned by City of Newcastle, but managed by NRMA Holiday Parks.
Mr Clarke said he contacted both organisations about the matter, but hadn't received a formal response.
He said if the race continues to be held during March, the group would reconsider where they choose to holiday each year.
"We'll start looking somewhere else," he said.
Next year's Newcastle 500 is the final event in a five-race deal between council and Supercars Australia.
Future events beyond that would be subject to a new deal, which council has previously said would only come after extensive community consultation and a decision by the elected council.
The Herald put questions about Mr Clarke's situation to City of Newcastle and NRMA.
The council referred inquiries onto NRMA Stockton Beach Holiday Park.
An NRMA Holiday Parks spokesperson said it was "standard practice across the tourism industry to adjust pricing based on expected demand".
"Outside of peak travel seasons this can be seen where local events attract a large number of visitors to the area," the spokesperson said.
"We hope travellers staying with us support the local community during their stay by taking part in one of the many local events planned to coincide with the Supercars event."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
