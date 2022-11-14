Cessnock's squad for next year's Newcastle Rugby League season has been bolstered with the return of Goannas junior Brayden Musgrove from the Knights.
Musgrove has signed with the Coalfields clubs for 2023 following a stint with the NRL squad, including seven NRL appearances last year.
The 24-year-old back was recruited by the Knights after helping Cessnock claim the Newcastle RL premiership during a COVID-impacted 2020.
Musgrove played on the wing for the Knights, debuting in a 26-22 win over Cronulla in 2021 and scoring his only try against the Roosters two rounds later on May 1.
He mainly lined up in NSW Cup during 2022.
Cessnock fell one game short of making this year's Newcastle RL grand final.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.